iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.43 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
