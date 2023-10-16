Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.28 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.62 billion and approximately $13.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00006900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,110.39 or 1.00055284 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002248 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.96480318 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $11,600,469.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

