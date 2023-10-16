Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.68. 3,939,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

