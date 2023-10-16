Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,318,000 after purchasing an additional 380,417 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after buying an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

