JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 968,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,711. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

