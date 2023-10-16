First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $3.74 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Target were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

TGT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,796. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

