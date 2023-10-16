Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $237.10. 109,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

