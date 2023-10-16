Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 84.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.60. 171,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,500. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.90.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.