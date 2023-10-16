Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $897,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 0.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.72. 328,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,868. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

