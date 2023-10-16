Cerillion’s (CER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CER. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.59) to GBX 1,675 ($20.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($20.50) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cerillion

Cerillion Stock Performance

Cerillion Company Profile

LON:CER traded up GBX 86.72 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,146.72 ($14.04). 106,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,235. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,238.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,262.74. The firm has a market cap of £338.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,940.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 953.20 ($11.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.60).

(Get Free Report)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.