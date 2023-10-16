37,262 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $86.12. 532,087 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.