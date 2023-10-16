Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys Shares of 65,628 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,588.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 1,471,266 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

