Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 66,519 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HTRB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.74. 492,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,987. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

