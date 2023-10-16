24,697 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,823 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.