WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

