Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes $6.94 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 102,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,989 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,664,000 after buying an additional 244,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 1,584,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

IWX traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $65.53. 18,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

