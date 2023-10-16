Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,643 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 559,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,903. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

