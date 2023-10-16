IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,094 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.47.

IQV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

