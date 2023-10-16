WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 247,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000. CRH comprises approximately 3.2% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $98,581,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $50,436,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CRH by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after buying an additional 904,901 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,993. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

