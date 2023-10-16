WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $20.35 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,393 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 4.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 567,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.