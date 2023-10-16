TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TuSimple by 14,392.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 644,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.81. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

