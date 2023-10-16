TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 644,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.81. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.77.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
