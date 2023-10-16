Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 7.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $49.26. 2,105,686 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

