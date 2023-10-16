Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

DIS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084,574. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

