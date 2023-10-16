Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.40 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.37.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

