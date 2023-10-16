Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 12,839 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 661,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 717,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,496,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,481,441. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -563.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

