SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,485. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $457.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

