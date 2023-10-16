Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 104.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $6,409,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 254.1% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.17. 4,574,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.70. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

