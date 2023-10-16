Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.89. 402,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

