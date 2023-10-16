Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. 1,097,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,113. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.