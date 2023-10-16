Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $107.15. 19,588,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,561,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,254.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.