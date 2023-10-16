Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 4.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $392.14 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

