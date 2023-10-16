Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 7.5%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 372,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 846,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

