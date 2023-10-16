Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 763,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

