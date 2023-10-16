iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,383,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,412,650 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $46.77.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
