iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

