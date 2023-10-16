Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 895,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,888. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

