Duality Advisers LP Purchases 8,731 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.05. 268,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,502. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.