Inspire Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJR stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

