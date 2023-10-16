Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.
Insider Activity
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.91. 885,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,793. The company has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.