Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $487.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,015. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

