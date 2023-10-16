Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,406 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

QCOM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 633,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

