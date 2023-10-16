Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.17. 4,735,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,509,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.