Lowery Thomas LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

XSVM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. 20,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,940. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

