Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $16.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $900.14. 793,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $853.14 and a 200 day moving average of $793.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.14 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.