Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JEPI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.92. 1,135,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

