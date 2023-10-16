Lowery Thomas LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,024. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.13 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

