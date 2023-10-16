JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $255.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ITW traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $188.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

