Argent Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 267,066 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 353,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,077. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $146.12.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

