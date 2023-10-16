Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,669 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $49,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $895.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,638. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $878.75 and its 200 day moving average is $806.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $400.23 and a 12-month high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.