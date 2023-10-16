Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

TSCO stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.61. 403,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.59. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

